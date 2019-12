Summit Backpack

Adventure Forward

When riding the backcountry, Nicolas Muller doesn't look to shape the mountain to his needs but ride the terrain as it is. It's a fusion of man and nature that elevates both. The Summit takes a similar approach by using a technical coated cotton shell to keep your gear dry while not feeling too synthetic. Its low profile is comfortable to wear while shredding but can easily carry your board, shovel, probes, and skins. This bag becomes one with you, letting you become one with the mountain.