Summit Backpack
$125.00
Free Shipping + Free Returns
Summit Backpack
Adventure Forward
When riding the backcountry, Nicolas Muller doesn't look to shape the mountain to his needs but ride the terrain as it is. It's a fusion of man and nature that elevates both. The Summit takes a similar approach by using a technical coated cotton shell to keep your gear dry while not feeling too synthetic. Its low profile is comfortable to wear while shredding but can easily carry your board, shovel, probes, and skins. This bag becomes one with you, letting you become one with the mountain.
Detailshttps://www.nixon.com/us/en/summit-backpack/C3003-000-00.html
$125.00
Product Actions
Free Shipping + Free Returns
Promotions
Adventure Forward
When riding the backcountry, Nicolas Muller doesn't look to shape the mountain to his needs but ride the terrain as it is. It's a fusion of man and nature that elevates both. The Summit takes a similar approach by using a technical coated cotton shell to keep your gear dry while not feeling too synthetic. Its low profile is comfortable to wear while shredding but can easily carry your board, shovel, probes, and skins. This bag becomes one with you, letting you become one with the mountain.
Summit Backpack
$125.00
Product Actions
Product Features
- DESIGN
- The unique cotton shell fuses natural fibers with a water-resistant coating bringing a new aesthetic to the world of technical packs.
- STORAGE
- Nicolas helped configure the design of the Summit to carry the maximum amount of gear with the lowest profile. Squeeze through trees or airport lines with ease.
- ADDITIONAL FEATURE
- Embedded Recco beacon technology, reflective zipper accents, and an attached rescue whistle help ensure you're staying safe out of bounds.
RECCO
Be Searchable
RECCO technology makes you searchable to professional rescuers in the event of an avalanche accident or when list in the outdoors. The technology is a two-part system, the detector sends out a directional radar signal like the beam of a flash light. Once the beam of the signal hits the RECCO reflector in your SafetyBreak watch or bag, the signal is echoed back and directs the rescuer to your location.
Full Specifications
- FEATURES Versatile daypack with Integrated Recco® reflector. Top and front main compartment access, plush lined top zip pocket, hidden back panel zip pocket and internal padded sleeve for equipment that can fit up to 15" laptop as well as internal organizer pockets to compartmentalize and keep valuable safe. Hidden front board straps and adjustable waist strap, adjustable sternum with rescue whistle buckle and reflective details for added safety.
- LINING: Water Resistant Icon Embossed 210D Nylon
- DIMENSIONS: 28cm x 12.5cm x 48cm